345 new nursing interns inducted into Health Ministry

[File Photo]

Three hundred and forty-five new nurses joined the health workforce today following the 2026 Nursing Intern Induction Programme in Lami.

The induction ceremony welcomed graduates from across all nursing schools, including the Fiji National University, Sangam College of Nursing and the University of Fiji.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Luisa Rauto congratulated the graduates and welcomed them as the newest members of the country’s health system.

“To our 345 new nurses, the Ministry looks to you with great hope. You are the next generation. You are the strength of our healthcare workforce, and you represent hope for the people we serve. Your dedication will be critical as we work to build a stronger, healthier Fiji for all.”

Article continues after advertisement

She reminded the new nurses that they now carry the responsibility of serving communities, including hospitals, health centres and remote nursing stations.

Dr Rauto also encouraged the interns to approach their first postings with a spirit of service, especially when deployed to rural and maritime communities where nurses are often the first point of contact for healthcare.

“Our Ministry has a simple yet powerful vision. A healthy population. Our mission is to deliver high-quality healthcare to every Fijian. And you, the nurses who will work in our hospitals, health centres and remote nursing stations, are the heart of that mission. You are the ones who will bring this vision to life.”

Following today’s induction, the interns will now begin their placements across various health facilities around the country as part of their transition into the national health workforce.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.