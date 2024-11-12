33-year-old charged for alleged arson

A 33-year-old man faces charges for allegedly setting fire to a commercial plantation of Fiji Pine Ltd containing 58,794 pine trees.

This is according to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the information on serious offences filed in the High Court last month

The accused is charged with arson.

In another incident, a 29-year-old man was charged with the attempt to commit arson.

It is alleged that the accused person set fire to a suitcase under a 69-year-old woman’s house whilst knowing that the house can likely catch fire.

Article continues after advertisement

A 22-year-old man was charged with a reckless or negligent act.

It is alleged that the accused person in a reckless manner omitted to take precautions against any probable danger and lit fire in front of a kava shop.

A 31-year-old man was also charged with the murder of his 28-year-old de facto partner.

The accused person allegedly assaulted and strangled the victim which resulted in her death.

There was one incident where a 41-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 36-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 39-year-old brother.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offences which consisted of house and shop break-ins, garage break-ins, and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where a 17-year-old boy was charged with burglary, theft and breach of bail.