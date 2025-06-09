250 High-risk settlements to get safer housing

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is focused on building resilient and inclusive communities amid climate challenges, says Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa.

He made the statement at the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference.

Addressing a high-level panel on Climate Mobility for Resilient Futures in the Pacific, Nalumisa states local governments are on the frontlines of climate impacts.

Article continues after advertisement

They lead community-driven resilience, support climate mobility and upgrade informal settlements.

He explained that Fiji has around 250 informal settlements, many in high-risk, low-lying areas.

The Ministry is developing a Relocation and Resettlement Policy to ensure future efforts are dignified, inclusive and sustainable, particularly for communities vulnerable to flooding, storm surges, and sea-level rise.

Nalumisa highlighted the Informal Settlements Upgrading Program which strengthens infrastructure, improves access to basic services and provides safer, affordable housing for thousands of Fijians living along urban fringes.

He states a technical working group on informal settlements has been formed to coordinate national action.

The group works closely with the Fiji Taskforce on Relocation and Displacement to align urban, rural and national relocation priorities.

Nalumisa adds that Fiji’s resilience is built through collaboration between communities, government and traditional leaders.

He adds that the country remains committed to building inclusive, safe, climate-resilient towns where every Fijian can thrive.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.