A search is underway for a 25-year-old man who went missing at sea near Rabi Island.

Police says the 25-year-old from Tabewa Village accompanied his father on a fishing trip yesterday, and their canoe capsized due to rough seas as they were returning to land.

The victim’s 49-year-old father managed to swim safely to shore, he alerted other villages and a search was activated for the 25-year-old son.