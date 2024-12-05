24-year-old remanded for impersonating FICAC officer

A man who pretended to be a Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption officer has been remanded in custody for impersonating a FICAC officer.

Twenty-four-year-old Aman Abishek Nambiar, is charged with one count of falsely pretending to be an officer, one count of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and one count of breaching bail condition.

The magistrate ordered that the accused be remanded in custody for 14 days, as he has misplaced his right to bail.

Article continues after advertisement

Nambiar appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday and waived his right to counsel.

FICAC informed the court that the first phase disclosures have been served to the accused.

The prosecution also objected to bail due to the third count of breach of bail condition.

It is alleged that between 22nd November and 1st December this year, Nambiar pretended to be a FICAC officer to a member of the public.

Nambiar also dishonestly obtained a financial advantage in the sum of $170 from the complainant.

He was released on bail for a separate matter, without reasonable cause breached his bail condition imposed by the Suva Magistrates Court, by reoffending in a separate matter.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th of this month for mention for second phase disclosure and for the accused to file his formal bail application.