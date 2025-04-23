23 trained for business in the North

A total of 23 individuals in the Northern Division have completed a training program designed to equip them for the next phase of their small business ventures.

The group included 11 profiled social welfare recipients and 12 welfare officers, all participating in the Welfare Graduation Program.

It is an economic empowerment initiative aimed at fostering financial independence and reducing long-term reliance on social welfare.

Article continues after advertisement

The training prepares participants for the upcoming seeding phase of their business initiatives, providing them with the tools and knowledge to start and sustain their own income-generating activities.

Over three and a half days, the participants were guided through key aspects of entrepreneurship, including business planning, savings, budgeting, marketing strategies, pricing, stock record keeping, and cash flow management.

Provincial Administrator for Macuata, Revoni Rakasalu, highlighted the significance of the program in building financial resilience and strengthening communities.

He praised the enthusiasm displayed by the participants, especially the 11 social welfare recipients, as a strong indicator of the program’s potential to create lasting, positive change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.