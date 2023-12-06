224 drivers caught speeding

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has issued more than 224 traffic infringement notices to motorists for speeding last week alone.

Police are pleading with drivers to slow down when driving on the roads.

The Force also highlights concerns about the failure to wear seatbelts, resulting in 78 bookings.

Article continues after advertisement



[File Photo]

They are calling upon individuals to make road safety a top priority, emphasizing the significance of responsible driving habits.

The police also acknowledge the support of those who have heeded the call to adopt a change of mindset and take road safety seriously.