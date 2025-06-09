21-year-old brings a sweet twist to Diwali in Labasa

A 21-year-old Labasa born chef and priest is adding a unique flavor to this year’s Diwali celebration by introducing traditional South Indian sweets that are rarely seen in Fiji.

Linesh Naidu, a priest at the Labasa Sangam Temple, recently started his own business Linesh Naidu Enterprise where he crafts traditional delicacies such as Camcham and Baluchai.

Before venturing out on his own, Naidu worked as a chef at the Tanoa Hotel, Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, and Maya Dhaba.

His experience in these kitchens inspired him to bring authentic South Indian tastes to Labasa.

“My goal is to one day open a restaurant that serves real South Indian food dishes made the traditional way. I once tried dosa at a restaurant, but it was nothing like the real dosa I grew up with, I want people here to experience the true South Indian flavors.”

Naidu’s passion for cooking began when he was in Year 6, learning alongside his grandmother, who taught him how to prepare sweets and other dishes.

This Diwali, Naidu has been overwhelmed with orders for his sweets far more than last year.

He further says that while some restaurants in Fiji offer South Indian food, many lack the authentic touch that he hopes to deliver.

With the growing demand, Naidu now has three helpers and often works late into the night to meet customer requests.

