$200 back-to-school support deadline extended

The deadline for the applications for the $200 back-to-school support has been extended.

This has been done following consultation between the Ministry of Education and Finance Ministry.

The applications opened on 31st October and was initially scheduled to close at 5pm today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the deadline has now been extended by another week with applications due by 13th December.

Prasad encourages eligible guardians and parents to complete the application form and submit it to the respective schools before the closing date.