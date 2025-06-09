$2 million fund for MSMEs

Source: ministry of trade co-operatives smes and communications / Facebook

The Integrated Human Resource Development Programme has approved 10 new projects to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across Fiji.

The Ministry states the program aims to empower communities and strengthen MSMEs while promoting inclusive growth.

This year, 35 per cent of the $2 million annual budget is allocated to urban enterprises with the remaining 65 per cent supporting rural and peri-urban communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The program received 26 grant applications worth $3.4 million, with IHRDP contributing $1.7 million. After evaluation, 19 were shortlisted, 12 presented to the panel and 10 approved.

The Ministry adds the initiative will continue to foster sustainable and inclusive economic development nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.