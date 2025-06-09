Wales aiming for control

[Huw Evans Picture Agency/BBC Sport]

Tomorrow’s Nations Championship match against the FIJI Water Flying Fijians is something Wales hope will get them the desired positive result after some off-field issues partially affected their preparations this week.

Wales will hope that any wasted energy will not cost them as they look to cause what would be an upset against Fiji.

Facing an unpredictable opponent in the Barbarians was ideal preparation for sticking to the script against the Fijians.

According to the BBC, the location gives head Coach Steve Tandy and his side some help, but they are still marginal underdogs against the Flying Fijians, who are two places above them in World Rugby’s rankings.

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Louis Rees-Zammit has been moved back to the wing and Tandy says it is going to be an entertaining battle between him and the French Top 14 top try scorer, Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Wales are without injured lock Dafydd Jenkins and rested tight-head prop Tomas Francis but are otherwise fully loaded.

Fiji will host Wales in Cardiff at 1:10am tomorrow and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports ONLY on the Walesi set-top box.