Fiji targets the global events market

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is emerging as a leading destination for major conferences, weddings, and honeymoon travel, despite ongoing global challenges.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Paresh Pant says the country is experiencing strong growth, with new accommodation developments helping to attract larger and more diverse events.

He says recent additions such as The Sebel apartments in Wailoaloa and Tribe Na Tomba on Denarau, linked with existing properties like Sofitel Fiji Resort, are expanding accommodation options.

This flexibility is strengthening Fiji’s appeal for large events, allowing organisers to host bigger groups with varied budgets and preferences.

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“So by having this event jointly, it allows us to say to people in Europe, America, New Zealand and Australia, here’s an event in the Pacific. This is the premier event where we bring together key hoteliers from Fiji and across the Pacific, as well as travel trade partners.”

Dr. Pant says many visitors extend their stay for pre- and post-tour travel, gaining a deeper experience of Fiji and the wider Pacific.

SPTO Chief Executive Christopher Cocker says last year’s tourism event attracted around 17 countries, with the focus now on showcasing new tourism products and hotel developments across the region.

“The challenges we faced with the Middle East crisis are starting to ease, which is good for all of us. We are now looking ahead to next year, as this year’s bookings are largely locked in, and we are seeing the same trend across some of our member countries.”

Cocker adds that the focus moving forward is to continue attracting new buyers while increasing awareness of Pacific tourism offerings.