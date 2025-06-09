Turaganivalu and Claude for IWF Youth Championships

[Mereia Turaganivalu]

After their outstanding performances at the recent Oceania and Commonwealth Youth Championships, weightlifters Mereia Turaganivalu and Ioane Claude are representing Fiji at the 2026 IWF Youth World Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The national team is led by national head coach Henry Elder and assisted by youth coach Timothy Vakuruivalu.

Turaganivalu, who hails from Namuka in Macuata, is a 16-year-old Gospel High School student and will compete in the women’s 63kg category.

14-year-old Claude from Rabi Island is going to feature in the men’s 94kg category.

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Mereia Turaganivalu is the daughter of former Olympian Ivy Shaw, who claimed an Oceania Youth Silver Medal and a Commonwealth Youth Bronze Medal, and is last year’s Fiji Sports Awards Young Female Athlete of the Year, while Ioane enjoyed a remarkable campaign, winning gold medals at both the Oceania and Commonwealth Youth Championships.

The pair currently sit inside the International Weightlifting Federation’s Top 12 Youth World Rankings, highlighting their potential to compete with the world’s very best.

Head Coach Henry Elder expresses confidence in the team’s preparation and believes both athletes are capable of producing personal best performances.