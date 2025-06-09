Beth and Rip face cartel violence in Dutton Ranch finale

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The season 1 finale of Dutton Ranch sees Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler settling into their new life in South Texas after losing their Montana ranch.

While working at the powerful 10 Petal Ranch, they uncover a dangerous criminal operation that goes far beyond cattle ranching, setting up a dramatic showdown ahead of season 2.

Beth and Rip discover that 10 Petal has been smuggling cattle from Mexico, but the real shock comes when they find fentanyl hidden inside the animals.

With the help of veterinarian Everett, they learn the shipment is worth around $2 million, putting them directly in the sights of a powerful drug cartel.

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Beulah Jackson eventually reveals how her ranch became entangled with the cartel. After a traumatic incident in her youth and years of family debts, a temporary arrangement to smuggle drugs during severe droughts evolved into a 15-year partnership with the cartel. She admits she has long wanted to return the ranch to legitimate business.

Meanwhile, Joaquin calls his father, Mariano, to South Texas after Beulah chooses his reckless brother Rob-Will to lead the ranch.

Mariano criticises Beulah’s decision and demands Beth and Rip be removed, believing they are a threat to the operation.

Despite Beulah’s attempts to keep the truth hidden, Rob-Will informs Mariano that Beth and Rip know about the drugs.

Mariano responds by ordering the deaths of Beth and Rip while also instructing Joaquin to eliminate Rob-Will for becoming a liability.

Mariano’s armed men attack Beth and Rip’s ranch, but the pair, alongside Everett and several ranch hands, successfully fight them off.

Although one of their allies is wounded, the group survives the ambush, confirming that the conflict with the cartel has escalated into open war.

Rob-Will is later found dead from a gunshot wound shortly after saying an emotional goodbye to his daughter.

While Joaquin appears to be the likely killer, the episode never confirms who pulled the trigger, leaving the mystery unresolved and hinting that Beulah or another professional assassin could be responsible.

The finale ends with the kidnapping of Carter, Beth and Rip’s adopted son, by Mariano’s men.

Mariano tells Beth he has her boy, making it clear the cartel wants to lure Beth and Rip into a final confrontation.

With Carter’s fate uncertain and multiple enemies closing in, the stage is set for an explosive second season.