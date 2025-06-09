Celebrity guests arrive for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

[Source: Reuters]

Celebrity guests in tuxedos and gowns began arriving at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

This is for what was ​widely expected to be a glitzy wedding celebration for pop megastar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce, the couple that has enchanted fans with a three-year love story.

Retired soccer star ‌Abby Wambach and her wife, author Glennon Doyle, were among the first guests seen entering the sports arena on foot under extreme temperatures that hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Kelce’s teammate, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp, were also spotted walking in, as was “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

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Others who arrived included actors Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke.

Black sport utility vehicles snarled traffic as they drove into the facility, stopping when workers asked occupants to show electronic tickets ​for verification.

“Watch your toes!” yelled a person at the checkpoint to the crowd while guests’ cars passed a few feet away.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed plans publicly, the New York Post’s Page ​Six reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that the two had already wed. Reuters was unable to confirm that report.

Workers spent days this week unloading food and ⁠scenery for a major event into the iconic Manhattan arena. People were spotted rolling a white gown in a large garment bag into the venue on Friday.