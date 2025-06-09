SPBD launches Women Business Awards 2026

SPBD Managing Director Lorraine Seeto stated that the awards continue to celebrate women who have overcome challenges. [Photo: FILE]

More than 8,000 women entrepreneurs are preparing for the 2026 South Pacific Business Development Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Speaking at the launch, SPBD Managing Director Lorraine Seeto stated that the awards continue to celebrate women who have overcome challenges through determination, resilience and hard work.

Seeto says the awards recognize ordinary women achieving extraordinary success while inspiring others to pursue better opportunities.

She also highlighted SPBD’s milestone of disbursing more than $150 million in loans to women entrepreneurs, describing it as “real impact in action.”

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“They celebrate courage over fear, determination over adversity, and hope over limitation. They recognize ordinary women who have achieved extraordinary things through hard work, perseverance and a belief that a better future is possible.”

Last year’s award recipient, Alisi Naiqama, says teamwork and supporting one another through difficult times played a key role in their success.

“When we won our award last year, it was not because we were perfect; we also faced challenges. We had members who struggled with repayments, members who went through sickness, family problems, business difficulties and personal hardships. But one thing that kept us strong is ‘we did not leave anyone behind.”

The 2026 SPBD Businesswoman of the Year Awards will be held on October 30 under the theme, “Empowering Women, Strengthening Teams, and Shaping Sustainable Futures.