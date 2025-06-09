Flying Fijians go down in Wales

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians lost their opening Nations Championship match this morning 39-24 to Wales in Cardiff.

Wales’ defense stood out as they closed Fiji out, especially in the second half.

The national side had all the play in the first half, but in the second half Wales controlled the game and showed a lot of maturity, resulting in four of their six tries.

Fiji dominated the attacking statistics, but Wales managed to contain them, while the Dragons’ set-piece superiority resulted in three of their tries coming from driving mauls.

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The Flying Fijians demonstrated their attacking flair, which included an outrageous between-the-legs pass from full-back Salesi Rayasi, but wing Selestino Ravutaumada failed to ground the ball.

Centre Semi Radradra went off with an injury after being tackled by opposite number Eddie James.

It was 10-all at halftime with Pita Gus Sowakula getting a try.

Ravutaumada and Elia Canakaivata crossed for Fiji in the second half.

Isaiah Armstrong Ravula converted all the tries and added a conversion.

Fiji face England next weekend at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool and Scotland at Murrayfield the following week.

In other results, the All Blacks beat France 34-32, the Wallabies lost 31-33 to Ireland, South Africa thrashed England 45-21, and Japan defeated Italy 27-10.