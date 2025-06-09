FRU domestic competitions launched

Represntatives from the 12 Skipper Cup teams.[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The 2026 Fiji Rugby Union journey has officially started after the launch of its domestic competitions in Suva today.

It also marked the start of another exciting season that will showcase the very best of provincial rugby across the country.

The Skipper Cup, Subrails Marama Championship, Vodafone Vanua Championship, and Royal Tea Ranadi competitions continue to provide the pathway for Fiji’s next generation of rugby talent.

These competitions strengthened the respective provinces, empowering communities, and inspiring future Flying Fijians and Fijiana stars.

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Sponsors like CJ Patel, Subrails and Vodafone Fiji help players go out and play the game they love.

According to the FRU, the investment of the sponsors goes beyond the game as it supports players, unions, volunteers, and the future of rugby in Fiji.