Football

Extra-time own goal gets Argentina past Cape Verde

Reuters

July 4, 2026 12:50 pm

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Cristian Romero celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Paul Childs Purchase Licensing Rights

Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to overcome a Cape Verde side with incredible levels of resilience 3-2 in a thrilling contest on Friday and secure their spot in the last 16 of the World Cup.

The ​Africans, playing in their first World Cup, took the reigning champions to the brink by twice coming from a goal down to silence the vast majority of the ‌crowd of 64,478 packed into a hot and humid Miami Stadium.

Six minutes into the second period of extra time, Lionel Messi swung a corner into the box and Cristian Romero rose to head home off the arm of Cape Verde’s Diney Borges and finally secure Argentina a date with Egypt in Atlanta next Tuesday.

Messi had, almost inevitably, given Argentina the lead in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the tournament but Deroy Duarte equalised ​just before the hour mark.

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In the second minute of the first period of extra time, Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez thought he had won the match when he lashed a sumptuous shot into the ​roof of the net.

Cape Verde were not done yet, however, and left back Sidny Lopes Cabral curled a beautiful shot into the top ⁠corner of the net to put the scores back on level terms at 2-2.

Lopes Cabral could have equalised again after the decisive own goal but his finely struck free kick was saved ​by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had to be at his best to deny Cape Verde in the dying minutes.

“The match was incredibly tough. You always have to take the positive, ​and it’s that this team never gives up,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who was overseeing his 100th match in charge of the Albiceleste.

“I want to congratulate our opponents, today they showed they are a great team. When it is said there are no easy matches in the World Cup, it’s true.”
Cape Verde were beaten but far from outclassed by the three-times world champions as they put in a fourth magnificent display of ​teamwork and grit at their first World Cup.

“I’m proud of my team, the work they’ve put in,” said their coach Bubista.

“We must take pride in what we’ve done for our ​country. To be able to play the way we did against the world champions, and to draw level twice, is something incredible.”

The only one of the four World Cup debutants to make it to the ‌last 32 ⁠and ranked 67th in the world coming into the tournament, Cape Verde had hoped to frustrate Argentina as they did Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in group-stage draws.

They succeeded for much of the game with their never-say-die desperation, while showing no shortage of quality of their own in a neat pass-and-move game.

OBDURATE DEFENCE
Messi aside, Argentina were largely bereft of ideas against an obdurate defence and Cape Verde libero Kevin Pina was the most impressive player on the park for long periods of the contest.

It was Argentina who made the breakthrough in the 29th minute, however, when Lisandro Martinez ​lofted a long ball over the top of ​the defence to the feet of ⁠Messi.

The 39-year-old maestro took a touch with the outside of his left boot and buried it in the roof of Vozinha’s net for his 20th goal over six editions of soccer’s global showpiece.

Cape Verde knew they would need to score to keep their World Cup campaign alive and ​Duarte fired a shot at goal soon after halftime that drew a diving save out of Martinez.

DRILLED PAST MARTINEZ
Just before the hour ​mark, though, captain Ryan Mendes was ⁠freed down the right and his pass into the box found the Dutch-born midfielder, who controlled the ball with his left foot before drilling it past Martinez with his right.

Messi had a chance to put Argentina back in front four minutes later when he was played through on goal, but Vozinha stood up well to keep his shot out of the net.

One of Messi’s trademark free kicks ⁠was tipped away ​by Vozinha in the 72nd minute and Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes had to intervene to prevent Enzo ​Fernandez from scoring 10 minutes later.

Cape Verde held on to force the dramatic period of extra time and they will now return home heroes having put their tiny island-nation firmly on the footballing map.

“More than anything, we must be ​proud of what we’ve achieved,” Bubista added.

“This World Cup has done justice to our efforts. It has shown our character. It’s a shame to lose, but it was incredible.”

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