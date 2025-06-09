Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for Chinese electric cars

[Source: Reuters]

A Moscow car dealership is struggling ‌to keep up with demand for new electric vehicles from China as drivers look to sidestep a fuel crisis that has led to long queues and soaring prices across much of Russia.

Escalating Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have squeezed gasoline and diesel supplies in recent weeks, prompting restrictions in most regions.

Retail gasoline prices in some areas have climbed to ​among the highest levels in Europe, according to Reuters calculations.