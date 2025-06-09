In the West Bank, Israeli settlers take over Palestinian's dream home

[Source: Reuters]

Palestinian Mohammad Salameh was building a home for his family in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where his recently ​engaged son was meant to start married life. Instead, before construction was complete, a group of Israeli settlers seized ‌the property.

Video filmed earlier in the week and verified by Reuters showed at least six settlers moving around on the roof of the two-storey house, which sits below a nearby hill.

Salameh said appeals to the Israeli military and police brought no help. Now he fears his home, which like many others in the ​Palestinian territory is surrounded by Israeli settlements and smaller outposts, is lost forever.

Other houses in the area could suffer the ​same fate, he said.

Article continues after advertisement

“Only God knows, if there is law and order then they will leave,” Salameh ⁠said. “If they succeeded with taking one, then the rest will follow.”

Reuters was unable to reach the settlers for comment. One of them could ​be seen walking on the house’s roof on Thursday.

The Israeli military said it was checking Reuters’ request for comment but had not responded ​by Friday.

The Israeli police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.