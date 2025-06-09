In the West Bank, Israeli settlers take over Palestinian's dream home

[Source: Reuters]
Palestinian Mohammad Salameh was building a home for his family in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where his recently engaged son was meant to start married life. Instead, before construction was complete, a group of Israeli settlers seized the property.
Video filmed earlier in the week and verified by Reuters showed at least six settlers moving around on the roof of the two-storey house, which sits below a nearby hill.
Salameh said appeals to the Israeli military and police brought no help. Now he fears his home, which like many others in the Palestinian territory is surrounded by Israeli settlements and smaller outposts, is lost forever.
Other houses in the area could suffer the same fate, he said.
“Only God knows, if there is law and order then they will leave,” Salameh said. “If they succeeded with taking one, then the rest will follow.”
Reuters was unable to reach the settlers for comment. One of them could be seen walking on the house’s roof on Thursday.
The Israeli military said it was checking Reuters’ request for comment but had not responded by Friday.
The Israeli police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.