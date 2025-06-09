LTA warns against taxi stand payments

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority is warning the public to stop paying for taxi stand letters, stating that official stands have not yet been gazetted.

The warning follows reports that some prospective applicants are allegedly paying thousands of dollars to stand operators, despite no formal approval being in place.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says no payments should be made at this stage, stressing that these transactions are outside the official process and should be treated with extreme caution.

He adds that the rollout of new Licensed Taxi permits is being carried out in phases, starting with rural applications following the lifting of the national taxi permit freeze.

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Rokosawa adds that while a new base and stand framework is being finalised to assign operators to designated locations, these letters will only be required once stands are officially gazetted.

The LTA is urging applicants to follow official procedures only, warning that no third party, agent, or stand operator can guarantee or fast-track approvals.

The authority also reminded existing taxi permit holders that a valid stand letter from a gazetted taxi stand will be required for renewals due by 30 September 2027.

The updated eligibility criteria, including prioritising applicants with an annual household income of $30,000 or below, are designed to strengthen fairness and accountability in the industry.