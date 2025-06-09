Supermarket breaches exposed in joint inspection

[Photo: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission officers identified several food and health safety concerns at a supermarket during a routine inspection.

Following this, the FCCC team engaged the Health Inspectors at the Ministry of Health to conduct a joint inspection.

It says the inspection team identified multiple food safety breaches, including expired products being offered for sale, posing potential health risks to consumers if consumed.

Health Inspectors ensured the immediate removal of damaged, expired, contaminated goods and discolored meat products from supermarket shelves.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result, four cartons of products deemed unfit for human consumption were condemned and removed for further testing and appropriate disposal.

Collaborative efforts such as these are an important part of our commitment to protecting consumer rights and welfare, particularly in areas that fall outside FCCC’s direct regulatory mandate.