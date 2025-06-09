Flying Fijians all set for Wales

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have a chance to start their Nations Championship campaign on a high tomorrow against Wales in Cardiff.

After naming one of the strongest national sides yesterday, coach Senirsui Seruvakula says they’ve been down this road before, and there’s nothing new.

Our squad may have spent less than a week together, but they’re professionals, according to Seruvakula, and are aware of what’s at stake.

It’s good to have that challenge because it’s not the first time the Flying Fijians are playing away from home. These players are professionals; they play in Europe and some with the Drua so it’s nothing new, the players are getting used to it’.

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¤Seruvakula believes if everything works according to plan then we may watch out own Nations Championship group games in Fiji in the future.

The Flying Fijians slayed the Dragons in Wales the last time they met in 2024.

Tomorrow Fiji hosts Wales in Cardiff at 1:10am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports ONLY on the Walesi settop box.