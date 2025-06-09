Todd demands the best from boxers

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Amateur boxing head coach Cam Todd is not having unrealistic expectations for his boxers at the upcoming Commonwealth Games later this month.

While a podium finish is the goal for every country, Todd only expects his boxers to give their best and perform better than their last outing.

Leading the team of five boxers is veteran Jone Davule, who will be making his third appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Todd adds that this will be another opportunity to test his boxers against the best in the world, and help build and improve their rank.

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“All I expect from them is their best. Yes we do want medals but nothing comes easy. Especially at this level, competing against the best in the world, it’s a process to work towards to.”

The side left for Ireland last night, where they will attend a training camp, before heading down to Scotland for the Games.