Inclusive hiring can ease Fiji’s skills shortage

Kiran adds the ministry has already supported dozens of persons with disabilities through economic empowerment programmes. [Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Persons with disabilities could help address growing skills shortage if more employers adopt inclusive hiring practices.

Speaking at the launch of the Employment to Hiring and Supporting Employee with Disabilities in Fiji guidebook, Minister for Women, Children Sashi Kiran stated employing persons with disabilities is not only the right thing to do but also presents a significant opportunity for Fiji’s economy.

Kiran says these people continue to face barriers to education, employment and financial independence despite the country’s progress.

“While Fiji is moving forward, we acknowledge that many people living with disabilities are still blocked from learning new skills finding jobs and earning a living that is our sad reality.”

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Kiran adds the ministry has already supported dozens of persons with disabilities through economic empowerment programmes and hopes the newly launched guidebook will encourage more employers to create inclusive workplaces.

The new guidebook is a practical resource for employers, supporting government efforts and disability advocates in promoting more accessible and inclusive workplaces.