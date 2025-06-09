Still chance for Ba women

[Source:OFC/Facebook]

There’s still hope for Ba to make the semifinals of the OFC Women’s Champions League 2026 in the Solomon Islands.

Ba has got a win and a loss in the bag, but they can confirm their place as one of the two teams from group A to make the top four.

The Luisa Tamanitoakula-captained team is in third place after their 3-1 loss to Hekari of Papua New Guinea.

However, they can turn things around today against group leaders, Tafea from Vanuatu.

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Ba defeated Henderson Eels from the Solomon Islands 6-nil in its first game before going down to Hekari on Wednesday.

They’ll play Tafea at 5pm today and the runner-up from Group A will meet Puaikura in the semifinals while the runners-up take on Auckland United.