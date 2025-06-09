Fuel crisis grips Taveuni following shipping dispute

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

People residing in Taveuni have been without access to fuel for nearly a week due to a maritime transport dispute that has left locals isolated and essential services at risk.

Following public concerns raised on social media, FBC News reached out to residents on the ground to confirm the seriousness of the claims.

Organic food producer and entrepreneur Robert Glowatzki, who operates in northern Taveuni, stressed that such a shortage has never been witnessed before on the island.

Glowatzki’s business had to siphon fuel from other vehicles just to maintain operations.

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He says there have been delays in sending his products to the mainland, adding that his employees had to line up at the nearest service station for fuel.

“We’re very dependent on those ferries. When the ferry service collapsed completely for just a few days, it had horrible implications for the island and everybody. Our driver had to spend a few hours in line just to hunt down a hundred dollars’ worth of diesel; otherwise, we wouldn’t have been able to drive our workers around. It’s already been years of inconsistent service and now everybody struggles and suffers. For us, it’s not a business operation – it’s a fundamental service.”

He says the disruption has highlighted years of inconsistent shipping services that continue to affect businesses and residents.

He adds that resorts relying on generators began worrying about fuel reserves, restaurants struggled to source ingredients, and supermarket shelves emptied as scheduled ferry services failed to arrive.

Meanwhile in the south of Taveuni, longtime resident and entrepreneur Abhishek Sapra shared that the next fuel shipment would arrive tomorrow.

However, the last shipment was on June 24, whereas according to the normal schedule, a fuel shipment to Taveuni is due weekly.

Sapra says that residents have been left without answers or immediate support, stressing that authorities failed to prepare despite advance notice of the shipping disruption.

“Nobody was giving us any answers. We started reaching out to newspapers, anybody who would listen to us, because we weren’t getting any answers over here. We kept getting told there was a contingency plan in place, but we do not believe that. No one had any plan in place.”

Sapra believes authorities failed to prepare despite advance notice of the shipping disruption.

With a population of more than 4,200 residing in the south of Taveuni, he adds that if the situation continues any further, it could potentially be catastrophic for healthcare, tourism, farming communities, and transport.

“We have tourists here, we have resorts running, and we have businesses running. Every single person would have been in trouble, including our hospital.”

Both business owners further said the situation highlights Taveuni’s heavy reliance on maritime services and a lack of investment in essential maritime infrastructure, adding that residents are growing tired of bearing the consequences of disputes that are beyond their control.

FBC News has made efforts to reach Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau and is still awaiting a response.