Ikanivere confident of a good outing

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Having a good start is something the FIJI Water Flying Fijians are aiming for tomorrow against Wales in Cardiff in their Nations Championship opener.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere and coach Senirusi Seruvakula both agree there are no excuses heading into this match.

Ikanivere says Wales will be sharp around the edges but Fiji is ready.

‘We don’t mind if we are favorites or underdog we just here to play rugby that’s what we are here to do, we here to win we looking forward to coming out and making the people of Fiji proud’.

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One thing is certain-Wales will bring their A game, knowing Fiji is also a Tier 1 team now.

Coach Seruvakula’s best 23 for this game are expected to go all out as the battle for positions will heat up for the next two games.

Local fans are reminded that you can only watch this game live on FBC Sports ONLY on the Walesi set-top box as was the case for the Fijian Drua games in Super Rugby Pacific this season.