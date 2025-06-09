Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce marry in New York City ceremony

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Taylor Swift has authorized quite a few documentaries about her career. Now, fans wonder if a documentary about her wedding to Travis Kelce may be coming.

You might have heard by now that the “Love Story” singer married the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at a ceremony in New York City on Friday. Practically everyone in the entertainment industry seemed to be present, with over 1,000 on the invite list and somewhere between 500 and 999 actually attending.

The wedding took place at Madison Square Garden — a venue ordinarily reserved for professional basketball, hockey, and massive concerts — yet more than one attendee has described the event as “intimate” (and they didn’t seem to be joking).

An onlooker reported that the streets around Madison Square Garden featured “No parking” signs for a “film shoot” that was listed as taking place from June 20 to July 4.

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Another onlooker captured a photo of a large sign at Madison Square Garden notifying attendees that “photography and videography” would occur at an “event” between June 29 and July 3, and also that entering the venue constituted an agreement of “confidentiality” about said event.

Journalist Rob Shuter told NewsNation that he thinks a wedding documentary is definitely coming down the line. “What she’s done is she’s filmed it herself,” he speculated. “She’s paid for it, she’s paid for those crews, and she’ll probably edit it herself. And when she has a final product, she’ll put a ribbon on it, and then she’ll figure out what she wants to do with it.”

It’s also worth noting that Swift has an existing relationship with Disney, as the studio’s streaming service, Disney+, released her documentary projects The End of an Era and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, and she also recently released the single “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. Variety reported that Disney execs Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and David Greenbaum were all invited to the wedding.

We also know that AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron, who worked with Swift to release her 2023 concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was definitely in attendance at the ceremony, as he shared (and then deleted) a detailed play-by-play about the festivities.

Variety reported that attendees were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements so that certain elements of the event didn’t leak to the public. Entertainment Weekly has learned that at least one NYC restaurant that provided catering to the wedding was forbidden from discussing its involvement in the event due to an NDA.

Additionally, at least one guest confirmed that the wedding enacted a no-phone rule, which means that we likely won’t see many photos or videos from inside Madison Square Garden unless they come directly from the bride and groom’s teams. (However, that hasn’t stopped tons of the attendees from sharing photos of themselves in their wedding attire before and/or after the festivities.)

NDAs at high-profile weddings aren’t unheard of — Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, and George Clooney all reportedly deployed confidentiality agreements at their respective weddings. But those stars didn’t choose to get married in an entertainment arena in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the United States, nor did they invite hundreds upon hundreds of celebrities to the festivities.

All of those details align to tell us that Swift and Kelce are maintaining an extreme level of control over what their fans see from the wedding. And since neither of them are particularly private people — and, again, they invited 1,000 people to a basketball arena in Midtown Manhattan on a holiday weekend — it stands to reason that eventually we will see an official look at the festivities.

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It’s difficult to imagine that Swift would reportedly spend tens of millions of dollars on a milestone event filled with celebrities and keep it to herself forever, especially since her entire musical empire is built on sharing nuggets of her personal life with her listeners. But hey, if she wants to surprise us and keep her best day a strictly private affair, forever and always, more power to her.