Eastern Saints and RKSOB 2 in Koroturaga final

[Source:Suva Rugby Union/Facebook]

It will be an Eastern Saints Gold and RKSOB 2 final in the Koroturaga competition under the FMF Suva Rugby Union banner.

The Koroturaga semifinals and Escott Shield quarterfinals were held today at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Eastern Saints defeated Kadavu 15-10.

The Saints scored in the dying minutes of the second half to take the semifinal to sudden death play.

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Replacement hooker Joseva Vitinavulagi scored in extra time to take his team to the 2026 Koroturaga grand final

In another semifinal, RKSOB 2 beat Army Red 25-15.