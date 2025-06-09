Mud crab farming boosts rural incomes

Kiran adds that these aquaculture strategies are designed to ensure local communities retain meaningful control over their resources. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

To boost rural employment and strengthen food security, 39 participants from the Central Division have completed a four-day mud crab fattening training program.

The participants included residents from the Namara, Dawasamu, and Nabukavesi districts, alongside villagers from Tavuya and Vunuku.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the training is a core pillar of the national fisheries strategy, which aims to retain a larger share of income within local communities.

“A shift toward high-value processing, packaging innovations, and sanitary compliance is a strategy to strengthen domestic economic sovereignty and increase returns for small-scale producers.”

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Kiran adds that these aquaculture strategies are designed to ensure local communities retain meaningful control over their resources while gaining fair access to leadership and income opportunities.

The workshop focused on habitat assessment, pond design, and sustainable problem-solving techniques for mud crab farming.