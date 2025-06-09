Mbappe keeps cool as France survive furnace against Paraguay

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Paraguay v France - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - July 4, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Omar Aziz Purchase Licensing Rights

Kylian Mbappe converted a second-half penalty as France ‌sweated through a suffocating Philadelphia furnace and wrestled their way out of a brutal scrap with Paraguay to snatch a 1-0 win on Saturday, setting up a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Mbappe’s 19th World Cup goal in as many appearances ensured there would ​be no repeat of Paraguay’s shock elimination of four-time champions Germany — or Cape Verde’s near-miracle against Argentina the ​previous day — as France survived a contest their opponents repeatedly dragged into murky waters.

Despite ⁠Aurelien Tchouameni’s last-gasp withdrawal with a muscle injury, France looked prepared for the scrap, dominating the ball before turning frustration ​into urgency after the break to set up a repeat of their semi-final against Morocco four years ​ago.

Paraguay had hoped to avenge their 1998 last-16 defeat by eventual champions France, settled by Laurent Blanc’s golden goal, but their minimalist approach was again left unrewarded.

Article continues after advertisement

France made one change from the side that beat Sweden 3-0, with Manu Kone replacing the ​injured Tchouameni alongside Adrien Rabiot in midfield, while Paraguay set up in a defensive 5-4-1.

Neither side ‌managed ⁠a shot on target before the break, with Rabiot, Kone and Ousmane Dembele all trying their luck without reward. At the same time, Julio Enciso offered Paraguay’s lone threat at the other end.

For France, it was turning into a test of patience, but they pressed on after the interval and finally broke through when substitute Desire Doue, ​on for Bradley Barcola, ​was tripped in the ⁠box by Diego Gomez.

After a VAR review, referee Ilgiz Tantashev awarded the penalty and Mbappe coolly converted in the 70th minute, wrongfooting Orlando Gill for ​his seventh goal of the tournament, putting him level with Lionel Messi and ​one behind ⁠the Argentine talisman in the all-time list.

Nerves crept in when Mike Maignan was finally called into action in the 90th minute, making his first save of the game as Paraguay, provocative until the end and hunting ⁠for fouls ​around the box, tried to turn the final minutes into ​chaos.

France then faced another sweaty spell in stoppage time after Mbappe was denied twice in quick succession by Gill, leaving Les ​Bleus to close out the win the hard way