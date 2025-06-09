Brighter Minds students show advanced learning skills

Graduates identified colours and currency notes while blindfolded. [Photo: FILE]

Students from Talim Ul-Islam Kindergarten demonstrated unusual learning abilities during a Kimaya Brighter Minds graduation event yesterday.

Graduates identified colours and currency notes while blindfolded, showcasing skills developed through the neuroscience-based programme.

Twenty-six students graduated from the programme, which focuses on improving concentration, emotional intelligence, and overall child development.

Through brain gym exercises and neuroscience activities, the programme strengthens behaviour and improves classroom engagement for children aged five to 15.

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Brighter Minds teacher Savita Devi Sundar says the initiative has improved discipline, attention span, and participation among students who were previously easily distracted.

She says that over time, students became more focused and responsive in class.

“When I began, they were not sitting in one classroom. They wouldn’t be sitting in one place; they would be moving around, answering back to me when we went there. But along the programme, I was able to get to know them. I was able to gain their confidence, and I was able to get their attention while I was taking the class.”

The extracurricular programme is implemented across multiple schools nationwide.

Since its launch in February last year, more than 300 teachers have been trained to deliver the programme across Fiji.

The Kimaya Group says the initiative continues to expand to support holistic child development and learning outcomes.