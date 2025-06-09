Ba women misses out on semifinals

[Photo: Oceania Football Federation/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Ba has failed to make the 2026 OFC Women’s Champions League semifinals despite a brave efforr against Tafea FC from Vanuatu.

Fiji’s champion went down 4-3 n humid and sticky conditions at Honiara International Stadium.

Tafea’s win also means they go through to the semifinals.

Goals for Ba were scored by Elesi Tabunase, Narieta Leba and Koleta Likuculacula.

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Hekari finished first from Group A and Tafea qualified as runners up while Ba who needed a win was third.