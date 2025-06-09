CCTV leads to arrest of three robbery suspects

The three are alleged to be linked to other cases of robbery in the area. [Photo: FILE]

The suspect alleged to be involved in a robbery case in Cunningham, Suva, yesterday morning has been arrested by Valelevu Police.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Police say the initial investigation led to the identification and arrest of two other suspects.

The three are alleged to be linked to other cases of robbery in the area.

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They remain in custody as questioning continues.