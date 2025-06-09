Venue change for double-header

Tailevu Naitasiri team before one of their EPL games this year.[Source:Tailevu Naitasiri FA/Facebook]

The Extra Premier League double-header that was supposed to be played in Nausori today has been moved to Vatuwaqa.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed this.

Fiji FA says they’ve relocated the games to the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa due to the unplayable condition of the pitch at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The revised match schedule sees Tailevu Naitasiri play Nasinu at 1pm before Extra Supermarket Labasa meets Coastal Rental Cars/MMM Brothers Nadroga at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

In other games today,Ba play Nadi at 4R Stadium Govind Park at 3pm, Navua meets Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex as 3pm, and Lautoka hosts Rewa at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua and Suva match on Radio Fiji 2.