Ba opens an upgraded community park

The new Ba Motor Parts Park [Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

Ba families now have a new space for recreation and relaxation following the opening of the upgraded Ba Motor Parts Park this morning.

Formerly known as Namosau Park, the $86,000 facility has been transformed with modern playground equipment, landscaped areas, and improved community spaces for all ages.

The park is also the first in Ba to feature a dedicated barbecue area, creating a new venue for family and social gatherings.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining the facility and keeping it clean.

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“What we should not do is throw rubbish everywhere. We should dispose of rubbish properly in the bins provided and take care of the facilities we have here. I have been around some of the parks I’ve opened in Suva, and I can see some of the items broken. That is why I am reminding all of us.”

Ba Town Council Special Administrator Moshin Khan says the park was designed to promote family activity and strengthen community wellbeing.

He highlighted that this was only one of many recreational parks and public facilities the Council is working on upgrading.

The Ba Town Council says its next development focus will be a senior citizens’ park.