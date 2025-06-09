It's a love story: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married

[Source: Reuters]

Pop music megastar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are married, the singer’s publicist announced on Friday as guests attended a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York that capped a three-year love story.

“JUST&T MARRIED!” ​flashed on giant screens on the exterior of the Manhattan sports arena. Swift’s publicist confirmed via email that the Grammy-winning musician had wed the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Comedian ‌Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, said the publicist’s statement under the headline “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!” The statement described Sandler as a friend of the couple.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as “man of honor” and Kelce’s brother, retired football star Jason Kelce, was best man, the statement said.

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The bride and groom wore looks created by Christian Dior and Swift chose jewelry by Cartier, according to the statement. No photos were released.

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Abby Wambach were spotted ​entering the Garden on a sweltering day when temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke also walked into the venue.

Onlookers including fans known as “Swifties” strained to catch ​a glimpse of the celebrity crowd at the event dubbed “America’s royal wedding” and held amid heavy security at a site that sits atop one of ⁠New York’s major transit hubs.

One fan showed off a pink-and-white friendship bracelet that read “Team Bride.” Another held a handmade sign that put a spin on a Swift lyric. “Karma is the guy on ​the Chiefs, coming straight to MSG,” it said.

Fourteen-year-old Jenntry Vaughn from Michigan and her mother Danielle stopped to look at the “JUST&T MARRIED” sign. “We follow her because we love her so much,” Jenntry said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Jane ​Lowry, a 15-year-old high school student from Texas on vacation in New York, climbed scaffolding across the street to catch a glimpse of arriving celebrities.

“I wanted to see Taylor Swift because I do really like her music,” Lowry said, adding that she had spotted only two football players from her vantage point.

Swift has documented her romances and breakups in her music, and Lowry said she looked forward to the singer’s album releases during her marriage. “I think she’ll write ​some cute songs about it,” she said.