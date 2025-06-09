Minister warns against sugar politics

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is urging stakeholders to keep politics out of the sugar industry, warning that such interference can jeopardise the 2026 crushing season and the livelihoods of thousands of cane farmers.

Minister for Sugar, Tomasi Tunabuna, says the focus must remain on supporting growers and ensuring cane is harvested on time, rather than allowing political differences to disrupt the industry.

Tunabuna is urging stakeholders to raise concerns through the proper channels.

“According to the different Acts that we have, the sugarcane farmers are represented through the ministry, through the Sugar Cane Growers Council. And if there were other smaller associations, unions or farmers’ representatives, it would have been the Growers’ Council that should have come forth with their requests and demands.”

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Tunabuna says delays in signing the Memorandum of Gang Agreement and commencing harvesting can affect the industry and farmers.

He adds that this would add pressure to the Government meeting the export demand agreement that we have.

Tunabuna says the success of this year’s crushing season will depend on cooperation, urging all parties to put farmers’ interests ahead of politics.