Madonna releases 15th studio album 'Confessions II'

[Source: Reuters]

Pop superstar Madonna released her fifteenth studio album on Friday, “Confessions ​II”, a sequel to 2005’s “Confessions on ‌a Dancefloor”, to acclaim, with critics calling it her best record in two decades.

The ​singer has reunited with Stuart ​Price, the co-producer and co-writer on its ⁠predecessor, for the 16-track dance-pop ​album.

Martin Garrix, Cirkut and Andrew Watt also ​worked on “Confessions II”, which features guest appearances by Sabrina Carpenter, Stromae and Madonna’s daughter Lola ​Leon.

The album is accompanied by a ​10-minute musical film “Confessions II – The Film”, directed by ‌TORSO.

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“Confessions ⁠II” marks Madonna’s first studio album since “Madame X” in 2019, as well as her return to Warner Records.

Rolling Stone, ​Variety and ​the ⁠Guardian newspaper all called it her best album in two ​decades.

Madonna, 67, shot to fame ​in ⁠the early 1980s with hits including “Holiday” and “Like a Virgin”. Known for pushing boundaries and ⁠her ​provocative imagery, Madonna’s work ​has influenced scores of artists.