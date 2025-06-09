Madonna releases 15th studio album 'Confessions II'

[Source: Reuters]
Pop superstar Madonna released her fifteenth studio album on Friday, “Confessions II”, a sequel to 2005’s “Confessions on a Dancefloor”, to acclaim, with critics calling it her best record in two decades.
The singer has reunited with Stuart Price, the co-producer and co-writer on its predecessor, for the 16-track dance-pop album.
Martin Garrix, Cirkut and Andrew Watt also worked on “Confessions II”, which features guest appearances by Sabrina Carpenter, Stromae and Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon.
The album is accompanied by a 10-minute musical film “Confessions II – The Film”, directed by TORSO.
“Confessions II” marks Madonna’s first studio album since “Madame X” in 2019, as well as her return to Warner Records.
Rolling Stone, Variety and the Guardian newspaper all called it her best album in two decades.
Madonna, 67, shot to fame in the early 1980s with hits including “Holiday” and “Like a Virgin”. Known for pushing boundaries and her provocative imagery, Madonna’s work has influenced scores of artists.