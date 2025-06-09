House cast builds successful careers after hit medical series

Source: Entertainment Weekly

More than 20 years after its 2004 debut, House remains one of television’s most popular medical dramas, thanks to its unique mystery-driven cases and Hugh Laurie’s acclaimed performance as the brilliant but abrasive Dr. Gregory House. The series ended in 2012 after eight successful seasons.

Hugh Laurie earned six Emmy nominations and two Golden Globes for his iconic role. Since House, he has appeared in Veep, The Night Manager, Catch-22, and Avenue 5, with upcoming projects including The Wanted Man and Dig.

Robert Sean Leonard, who played House’s loyal best friend Dr. James Wilson, has continued working in television with roles in Falling Skies, Law & Order: SVU, and The Gilded Age. Lisa Edelstein, who portrayed hospital dean Dr. Lisa Cuddy, later starred in Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, The Kominsky Method, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Omar Epps, known as neurologist Dr. Eric Foreman, has appeared in Resurrection, Shooter, This Is Us, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and several films, while Jennifer Morrison, who played Dr. Allison Cameron, found success starring in Once Upon a Time before moving into directing episodes of Euphoria, Yellowjackets, and other hit series.

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Australian actor Jesse Spencer transitioned from Dr. Robert Chase to another long-running medical drama with Chicago Fire, while Olivia Wilde, who played Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley, built a successful film career both in front of and behind the camera, directing acclaimed films including Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling.

Kal Penn, remembered as Dr. Lawrence Kutner, left the show to work in the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama before returning to acting with roles in Designated Survivor, Clarice, The Santa Clauses, Industry, and Smile. Peter Jacobson, who played Dr. Chris Taub, has continued appearing in series such as The Americans, Ray Donovan, and Fear the Walking Dead, while Amber Tamblyn has starred in projects including Two and a Half Men and continued her film and television career.

Although the cast has gone on to enjoy successful careers across television, film, directing and producing, many fans still closely associate them with House, which remains one of the most beloved medical dramas ever made.

The complete eight-season run of House is currently available to stream on several platforms, with availability depending on your country and region.