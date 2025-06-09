Special Fiji FACT celebration for Ba fans tomorrow

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Roylux Realty Ba FC side is inviting supporters to turn out in large numbers for a special trophy celebration following tomorrow’s Extra Premier League clash against Nadi at Govind Park.

Fresh from ending a 16-year wait for the prestigious BiC Fiji FACT title, the Men-in-Black will present the trophy to their home supporters after the final whistle in what promises to be a memorable occasion for the Ba football family.

Ba Football Association president Praneel Dayal says the trophy belongs to every Ba supporter who stood by them through the good times and the difficult times.

Ba defeated Navua in last Sunday’s final at Subrail Park in Labasa to lift the trophy, bringing one of Fiji football’s most prestigious honors back to the district for the first time since 2010.

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Tomorrow’s post-match celebration will allow fans to celebrate alongside the players and coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the Ba women will play at 5pm today against Tafea in their final Oceania Women’s Champions League group game in the Solomon Islands.