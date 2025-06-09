Football

Morocco through to World Cup quarterfinals

Reuters

July 5, 2026 7:41 am

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Canada v Morocco - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - July 4, 2026 Morocco's Brahim Diaz and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay Purchase Licensing Rights

Morocco’s evolution into a top ‌football nation was no better exemplified than by their comprehensive 3-0 win, opens new tab over Canada in the World Cup last 16 today, as they absorbed pressure before inflicting three hammer blows on their opponents.

Morocco took 50 minutes to break the deadlock as Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and Soufiane ​Rahimi added a late third, but never looked flustered nor deviated from ⁠their plans.

Canada was on top in a frenzied opening and created several chances to score, but was wasteful and made to pay.

By contrast, Morocco had four shots on target in the 90 minutes and netted from three of them, economical in their chance creation but clinical with their finishing.

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“As well as we played, Morocco bent a little bit but did not break,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch told reporters.

“The smallest details in a match can make a big difference. And if you do not take your chances when you are ‌on top that will cost you.”

It is a hallmark of a top team that Morocco can soak up the pressure placed on them, not panic, and trust that chances will come their way.

More than that, they believe they will have the quality in attack to take those opportunities ⁠when they come along.

It is the kind of “big team energy” that sets the top teams apart and Morocco has discovered it.

There have been several other examples in this World Cup, including Brazil’s performance ⁠against Japan and England’s comeback victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Morocco were World Cup semi-finalists four years ago, but this is an arguably better team, more balanced and ⁠with more ​attacking threats.

The win over Canada took them to number six on the world rankings and a team brimming with talent has worked out the street smarts needed to go deep into major tournaments.

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