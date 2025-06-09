1987 Coup rooted in indigenous concerns, says PM

File Photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that the 1987 coups were driven by fears among indigenous Fijians.

He said they were concerned about losing their political and social dominance.

He said the upheaval was driven by ethnic concerns with many in the military and civilian population viewing the new government as a threat to their community’s position.

Rabuka said he sought to limit violence, issuing strict orders to prevent harm to civilians and described his approach as preemptive rather than reactionary.

He acknowledged his leadership created conditions that enabled the coups but emphasized that much of the action was carried out independently by others within the armed forces.

Reflecting on the broader consequences, Rabuka said the events prompted national introspection, revealing deep sensitivities around ethnicity and governance.

He noted the experience underlined the importance of dialogue and understanding in preventing future unrest while stopping short of justifying the military takeover.

