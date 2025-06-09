187 Fijians undergo surgeries aboard Ark Silk Road

Chinese naval hospital ship Ark Silk Road.

One hundred and eighty-seven Fijians have successfully undergone surgeries aboard the Chinese naval hospital ship Ark Silk Road as of yesterday.

The vessel, which arrived in Fiji last week, is currently docked at the Suva Wharf and has been providing free medical services to members of the public since its arrival.

According to the medical team, the ship recorded 1,241 outpatient visits and admitted 14 inpatients over the first four days of operations.

In addition, more than 700 auxiliary examinations, including CT scans, digital radiography (DR), ultrasounds, and electrocardiograms (ECG) have been conducted.

The Ark Silk Road is expected to complete its medical mission and depart Fiji later this week.

