$17m water treatment project to boost supply in Suva and Lami

[ Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook ]

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Tamavua 20-megalitre package water treatment plant was held today, marking a major step towards resolving persistent water supply issues in Suva and Lami.

The $17 million project aims to enhance reliability and resilience in water delivery, especially for elevated communities along Princess Road and Lami that have long faced frequent cuts and intermittent service.

Minister for Public works, Metrological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the plant’s modular design allows for rapid implementation and future expansion.

“It will complement the existing plant, manage the additional workload or load, and ensure the consistent water supply across the greater Suva and Lami areas, especially more efficient management of water runoff and turbidity issues”

The facility will complement the existing Tamavua plant, which has been operating beyond its original capacity of 60 megalitres per day to meet growing urban demand.

Global water management firm SUEZ has been contracted to deliver the project, bringing international expertise to Fiji’s infrastructure development.

The initiative aligns with Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025–2030 and Vision 2050, supporting goals for sustainable water access and climate resilience.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months and is part of a broader strategy to ensure equitable development across the nation.

