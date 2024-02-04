1705 Marijuana plants uprooted

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police officers in the Northern Division uprooted a total of 1705 green plants suspected to be marijuana.

The Fiji Police Force reported that the operation spanning several days, targeted various locations in the Northern Division, resulting in the confiscation of a substantial number of marijuana plants.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu has commented the efforts of the officers involved.

The operation kicked off last Monday with the uprooting of two plants from Viani Village in Savusavu.



Three plants seized from a farm in Wawaku and 145 plants removed from Nabalebale Hill in Viani on Tuesday.

The crackdown continued on Wednesday resulting in the confiscation of 204 plants from Nasavi farm in Navakavaka and 139 plants from Navadra farm.



Thursday and Friday proved to be particularly productive days for the police as they uprooted 289 plants from Natuvu Hills and a staggering 1014 plants from Tacilevu Village.

Driu highlighted the significance of these efforts in curbing the illicit drug trade which poses a threat to both public health and safety.

As of now, police are yet to identify the owners of the illegal marijuana farms, but investigations are underway.

ACP Driu has expressed gratitude towards members of the community for their cooperation and assistance in the fight against drug-related activities.