$168k sports court opens in Tuatua

The youths of Tuatua Housing in Labasa will now have the luxury to enjoy a multipurpose court built by the government.

The facility worth $168,458 was handed over by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the community yesterday.

Minister Jese Saukuru says the facility will serve as a safe and modern space for youths to utilize their skills and talents.

“The Tuatua Multipurpose Court exemplifies this commitment, ensuring that young people in rural and underserved communities have opportunities to thrive in sports and beyond. This initiative is not an isolated one. It is part of a broader effort to provide sports infrastructure across the country, helping to bridge gaps and create platforms for talent development at the grassroots level.”

Saukuru also confirms that all multipurpose facilities provided by the government will now be looked after by the Fiji Sports Council to ensure facilities are utilized for the right purpose.

Tuatua Youth representative Malakai Alofi says that the court serves as a change for youths after years of playing on grass courts.

“But after the court was done, we had been using it, and we’ve seen the change. A lot of youths that were not used to being here, that were very far from us, now we have them in the court, and we have them here with us and are always going with us on tours for volleyball, also netball too.”

Currently, the Tuatua Multipurpose court will be the third one in the whole of Labasa after the facility in Naodamu housing and Subrail Park, Labasa.