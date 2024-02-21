15-year-old student charged

The 15-year-old student seen in a viral video assaulting another student in Nadi has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry confirmed yesterday that the student had faced disciplinary action.

A video circulating on social media depicted the incident of bullying involving students that occurred on the 9th of this month.

The video shows three students standing outside a bus, and one of them turns around and punches the other student in the face.